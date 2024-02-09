Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $545.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $541.19 and a 200-day moving average of $513.09. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

