Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $596.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $580.00 to $596.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $551.50.

Shares of ROP opened at $545.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $541.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.09. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $416.77 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

