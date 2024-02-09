Roth Mkm Boosts Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Mkm from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ON. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights cut shares of Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.92.

Onsemi Stock Up 4.9 %

ON stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Onsemi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 95.5% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

