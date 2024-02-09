Roth Mkm Raises Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $17.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Bowlero Stock Up 9.0 %
BOWL opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bowlero Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Bowlero
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $26,555,000.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
See Also
