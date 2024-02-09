Roth Mkm Raises Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Price Target to $17.00

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bowlero Stock Up 9.0 %

BOWL opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. Bowlero has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Get Bowlero alerts:

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $227.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.51 million. Bowlero had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 98.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $5,168,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the first quarter worth about $26,555,000.

About Bowlero

(Get Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bowlero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowlero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.