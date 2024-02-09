Rover Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,623% compared to the typical daily volume of 264 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.38.

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.96 on Friday. Rover Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.20 and a beta of 1.94.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,577,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,577,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $325,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,100,738 shares in the company, valued at $11,954,014.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,300 shares of company stock worth $7,565,735. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Rover Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

