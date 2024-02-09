Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$153.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$153.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 28.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TRI. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$180.11.

Shares of TSE:TRI traded up C$3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting C$213.09. 115,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,595. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$154.95 and a 1-year high of C$213.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$195.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. In related news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.26, for a total transaction of C$546,499.26. Also, Senior Officer Michael Keith Eastwood sold 17,960 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.90, for a total value of C$2,494,644.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,396. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

