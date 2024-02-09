Royal Bank of Canada Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $335.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $340.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $320.10.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $291.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

