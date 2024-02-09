Royal Bank of Canada Raises Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $50.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the stock’s previous close.

AFRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Compass Point cut Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.24.

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 18,447,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,535,086. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 3.72. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Affirm has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $496.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $116,321,771.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Affirm by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

