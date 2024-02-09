Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $103.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $111.50 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.88.

NYSE:CPT opened at $93.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 9,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $962,752.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,283,641.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total transaction of $3,765,361.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

