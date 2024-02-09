Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT) versus MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Head-To-Head Comparison

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) and Royce Micro-Cap Trust (NYSE:RMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

MidCap Financial Investment has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $230.35 million 3.88 $1.29 million $1.33 10.29 Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MidCap Financial Investment and Royce Micro-Cap Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Royce Micro-Cap Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus target price of $14.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than Royce Micro-Cap Trust.

Profitability

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 32.40% 11.51% 4.58% Royce Micro-Cap Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MidCap Financial Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Royce Micro-Cap Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. MidCap Financial Investment pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MidCap Financial Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidCap Financial Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats Royce Micro-Cap Trust on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

(Get Free Report)

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against Russell 2000 Index. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc was formed on December 14, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

