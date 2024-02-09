RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 838,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,847 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of RTX worth $60,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in RTX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in RTX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,224 shares of company stock worth $205,448. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $91.00. 1,265,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,016,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

