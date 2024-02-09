Rune (RUNE) Price Up 19% Over Last 7 Days

Rune (RUNE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Rune has traded up 19% against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $105,394.23 and $323,829.57 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for about $5.37 or 0.00011351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 5.00462226 USD and is up 7.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $333,276.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

