Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$46.00

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the company’s current price.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$48.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$47.64.

Russel Metals Stock Performance

TSE RUS traded down C$0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$44.10. 123,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,015. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$31.24 and a 52 week high of C$45.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.72.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.975265 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. In other Russel Metals news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total transaction of C$49,513.97. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, with a total value of C$41,910.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

