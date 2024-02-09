RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 24.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Get RXO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of RXO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,853. RXO has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,003.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RXO will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,611,921.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 30,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,611,921.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine S. Breves acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 953,372 shares of company stock worth $19,148,700. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.