Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 736,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,037 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.32% of Ryanair worth $71,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 1,523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5,957.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 818.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.51. 83,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

