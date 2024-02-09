Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Financial Review

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) and Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Four Corners Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties 10.85% 77.74% 5.01% Four Corners Property Trust 38.62% 7.85% 4.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ryman Hospitality Properties and Four Corners Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 6 0 2.86 Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus target price of $116.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.85%. Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.13%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

This table compares Ryman Hospitality Properties and Four Corners Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties $1.81 billion 3.79 $128.99 million $3.84 29.84 Four Corners Property Trust $223.19 million 9.31 $97.77 million $1.08 21.25

Ryman Hospitality Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Four Corners Property Trust. Four Corners Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryman Hospitality Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ryman Hospitality Properties pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Ryman Hospitality Properties pays out 114.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 127.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ryman Hospitality Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Four Corners Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Four Corners Property Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company's hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company's financial results.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

