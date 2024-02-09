Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Raised to $446.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $446.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $468.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $553.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.22. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $556.94.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total transaction of $935,851.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $11,844,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

