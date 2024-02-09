Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $291.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.82 and its 200-day moving average is $232.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $293.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $4,324,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,551,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,801,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.20, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,230,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,178 shares of company stock worth $371,005,175 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

