Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 664,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
