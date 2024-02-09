Sandstorm Gold (SAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 664,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $6.31. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.46.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sandstorm Gold

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.