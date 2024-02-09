Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$5.50. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s previous close.

STC has been the subject of several other reports. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

Shares of STC stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 52 week low of C$2.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$84.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sangoma Technologies will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,727.00. In other news, Director Marc Lederman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,727.00. Also, Director Allan Brett purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,998.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

