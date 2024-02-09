Sapphire Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $15.44 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.44 million and $2,236.47 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,509.21 or 0.05250419 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00079674 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00026570 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013768 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,641,767,608 coins and its circulating supply is 1,621,183,785 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.