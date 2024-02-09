Saputo (TSE:SAP) Shares Down 5.8%

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$26.00 and last traded at C$26.33. Approximately 131,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 408,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.31.

Saputo Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.70.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.02. Saputo had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of C$4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.9541724 EPS for the current year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.33%.

Insider Transactions at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Director Thomas Atherton acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$25.91 per share, with a total value of C$198,173.25. Corporate insiders own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

