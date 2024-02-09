SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.40% of SBA Communications worth $86,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 135.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.83, for a total value of $350,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,978.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 46,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.10, for a total value of $11,523,607.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,314 shares in the company, valued at $14,084,131.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,089 shares of company stock worth $42,590,345 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.01. 102,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,614. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $185.23 and a 52-week high of $294.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

