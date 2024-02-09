Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lowered its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $24.30 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

