Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

