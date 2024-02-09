Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.19. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.47.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

