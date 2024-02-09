Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $844,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 217,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $70.96. 157,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,612. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $67.15. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

