Scotiabank Boosts ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $120.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on COP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of COP traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264,323. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $132.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

