Scotiabank Lowers Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$22.25

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.25 to C$22.25 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AP.UN. TD Securities lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Laurentian lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.86.

Shares of TSE AP.UN opened at C$17.47 on Monday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.69%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

