Scotiabank Raises Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target to C$44.00

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GWO. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$42.56.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GWO

Great-West Lifeco Stock Down 1.8 %

TSE GWO opened at C$44.00 on Tuesday. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of C$34.06 and a 1-year high of C$45.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.14. The company has a current ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.04. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of C$3.37 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1517691 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Great-West Lifeco

In related news, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$1,575,969.33. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. Also, Director Richard Henry Linton sold 37,700 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total transaction of C$1,575,969.33. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 278,000 shares of company stock worth $11,928,863. Corporate insiders own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.