Scotiabank Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$35.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MFC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC raised Manulife Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.18.

Shares of MFC stock opened at C$30.25 on Tuesday. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$23.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 22.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$26.53.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.6332518 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total value of C$267,335.41. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

