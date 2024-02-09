Scotiabank Raises Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.23.

Shares of TSE SLF opened at C$71.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.83, a current ratio of 56.90 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$60.01 and a 1 year high of C$71.30.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 14.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7398453 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.60%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. In related news, Senior Officer Jacques Jr. Goulet sold 124,639 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$8,732,956.17. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 15,986 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.69, for a total transaction of C$1,114,000.40. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

