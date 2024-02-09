Scotiabank Trims Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Target Price to C$148.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Scotiabank from C$160.00 to C$148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTC.A. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$166.00 to C$152.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$205.00 to C$199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$167.56.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded down C$1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching C$141.17. The company had a trading volume of 40,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,829. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$148.65. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$131.46 and a 12 month high of C$189.82. The stock has a market cap of C$7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98.

In other news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston acquired 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Robert James Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.71, for a total transaction of C$293,420.00. Also, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$143.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,291.50. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

