Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Secom had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Shares of SOMLY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.39.

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

