Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Secom had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.
Secom Price Performance
Shares of SOMLY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,464. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $19.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.39.
About Secom
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Secom
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.