Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.67%.

Secom Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,464. Secom has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

