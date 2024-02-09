Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 7.67%.
Secom Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $18.56. The company had a trading volume of 22,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,464. Secom has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Secom Company Profile
