SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($12.02).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 863 ($10.82) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday.

LON SGRO traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 835 ($10.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,793. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 913 ($11.45). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 862.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 784.59. The firm has a market cap of £10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.99, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

