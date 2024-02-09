SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 959 ($12.02).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 863 ($10.82) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on SGRO
SEGRO Trading Down 1.4 %
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.3 million square metres of space (110 million square feet) valued at £21.0 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SEGRO
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.