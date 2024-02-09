Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,898 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sempra were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 29.9% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 68,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,348 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 93.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Sempra by 114.4% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Sempra by 94.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 186,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after buying an additional 90,701 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra Dividend Announcement

NYSE SRE opened at $69.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $80.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.