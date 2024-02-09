Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Sempra were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 780.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Sempra by 77.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.83.

Insider Transactions at Sempra

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $2,421,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 125,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,663,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

