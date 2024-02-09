Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) General Counsel Sells $21,142.52 in Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $21,142.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 75,924 shares in the company, valued at $855,663.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Down 2.5 %

SEMR opened at $12.14 on Friday. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $14.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

Get Semrush alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEMR. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Semrush in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Semrush by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,457,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,943,000 after acquiring an additional 61,990 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Semrush by 454.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 154,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new position in Semrush in the second quarter worth $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEMR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Semrush from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Semrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Semrush

About Semrush

(Get Free Report)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.