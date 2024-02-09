Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,557 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 42.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

