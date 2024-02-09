Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $19.83.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

