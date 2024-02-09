Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,702 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.04.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE:SHOP opened at $87.88 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $91.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.