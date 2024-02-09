Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

