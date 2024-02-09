Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $638,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $307.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.42 and a 1 year high of $308.19.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

