Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $677,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,702 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,428,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 99,071 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 110,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 301,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 18,740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $41.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

