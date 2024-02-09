Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 38,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Woori Financial Group by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 15,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $33.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Further Reading

