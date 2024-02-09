Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,231 Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,928,000 after buying an additional 258,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,537 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WF opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.33. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.03. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

