Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 34,089 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,089 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

LAZR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

