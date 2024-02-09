Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 39 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $332.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $333.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.74 and its 200 day moving average is $293.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.