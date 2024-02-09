Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $326,580,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,757,361,000 after purchasing an additional 966,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,143,813 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $234,116,000 after purchasing an additional 556,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $227.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.85. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $238.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

